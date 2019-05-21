Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh was brutally killed in a suspected terror attack on Tuesday. Apart from Aboh, the sitting MLA of National People’s Party (NPP) from Khonsa West Assembly constituency, ten others were also killed in the attack which reportedly occurred at Bogapani village of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Condemning the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma tweeted, “NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge HM Rajnath Singh and PM Modi to take action against those responsible for such attack.”

The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2019

Shocked by the tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh and others, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack.”

I’m shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack. — Chowkidar Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 21, 2019

Reports claim that the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants could be responsible for the attack.

Sitting MLA Tirong Aboh was seeking re-election from the Khonsa West Assembly constituency. Notably, the results of the Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be declared on May 23.