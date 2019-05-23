New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur vs Congress’ Digvijaya Singh key Bhopal contest, Madhya Pradesh is set to be a keenly watched state today.

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency, covering the districts of Balaghat and Seoni, is one of the 29 parliamentary constituencies spread across Madhya Pradesh.

As per the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the total number of voters in this constituency is 13,36,535 people.

The incumbent MP from Balaghat is Bodhsingh Bhagat of the BJP. He won against the Congress’ Hina Likhiram. The BJP has named Dhal Singh Bisen as its candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha election against Madhu Bhagat of the Congress.

The Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency is a Kamal Nath bastion. One of the Congress’ strongholds in Madhya Pradesh. The incumbent MP too is current MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In 2014, he won against the BJP’s Choudhary Chandrabhan Kuber Singh.

This time the Congress has named Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara and the BJP has fielded Natthan Shah.

Hoshangabad Lok Sabha rests with the BJP with Uday Pratap Singh being the sitting MP. Uday Pratap Singh is now also seeking re-election against Shailendra Diwan of the Congress.

The total number of electorates in the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,297,404 of which 700,537 are males and 596,867 are females.

A BJP bastion, Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency has sent former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to Union minister Sushma Swaraj to the parliament among many others.

Swaraj won against the Congress’ Lakshman Singh comfortably by over 3,00,000 votes. She is not seeking re-election though as the BJP has named Ramakant Bhargav whereas the Congress has fielded Shailendra Patel from Vidisha.

One of the most high octane battles took place in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. With BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur locking horns with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the contest has been keenly watched. Bhopal has usually gone back and forth between the BJP and the Congress. The incumbent MP is BJP’s Alok Sanjar, who defeated PC Sharma by over 3,00,000 votes 2014.

According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Bhopal Parliamentary constituency were 1,461,714 of which 681,871 are females and 779,843 are males.

Rajgarh is another one of the dual fighting seats that has mostly seen a fight between the Congress and the BJP. The incumbent MP Rodmal Nagar is from BJP and routed Congress’ Narayan Singh in 2014. Narayan Singh was the MP from Rajgarh in 2009. In 2014 though he lost by more than 1,50,000 votes.

The sitting MP Nagar is seeking re-election this time whereas the Congress has fielded Mona Sustani.