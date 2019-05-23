Kolkata: The saffron surge continued to sweep across the West Bengal as well with the BJP making deep inroads into the state. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Trends said the Trinamool Congress was leading on 23 seats while the saffron party had a comfortable lead on 18 seats. Congress was ahead on only one seat.

Reacting to his party’s stellar performance, BJP President Amit Shah said, “Even after so much violence and rigging, BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal. It tells that in coming days, BJP will establish its might in West Bengal.”

Trinamool leaders like Moon Moon Sen, Dasarath Tirkey, Apurba Sarkar, Arpita Ghosh and Subrata Mukherjee were trailing behind their rivals massively. These were incumbent MPs but BJP candidates across these constituencies gave them a strong fight. Meanwhile, the Left failed to secure a single seat and faced a complete rout in Bengal.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP’s West Bengal headquarters was abuzz as party workers celebrated.

Donning saffron attires and flaunting party paraphernalia, they distributed sweets to the passers-by.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to the poll outcome was pragmatic.”Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” she tweeted.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power while the Congress trailed far behind.