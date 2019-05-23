Bhopal: As per early trends, BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh. (Keep watching this space for LIVE updates)

Congress has not been able to fight back from Bhopal after the infamous gas tragedy of 1984. But this general election has become quite interesting after the BJP decided to field Pragya Singh Thakur, a terror accused in 2008 Malegaon Blast case, against the two-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh.

Pragya Thakur has been constantly in the news for her controversial statements on Hemant Karkare, Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Pragya Thakur said that the Ashok Chakra awardee and martyr, late Hemant Karkare, died of his karma, because he treated her ‘very badly’ while she was in the police custody in the Malegaon blast case.

She also drew criticism when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”.

Talking to a news channel in Agar Malwa, Thakur had said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also slammed Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement on Gandhi and Godse.

“Gandhiji ya Godse ke baare mein jo bayaan diye gaye hain wo bahut kharaab hain aur samaaj ke liye bahut galat hain. Ye alag baat hai ki unhone maafi maang li, lekin main unhe mann se kabhi maaf nahi kar paunga (Statements given by Gandhiji and Godse are wrong. Though, she has apologised, but I will never be able to forgive her),” PM Modi was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the BJP.

While Prime Minister had said that he will never be able to forgive her, it is yet to be seen what action the party would take if she wins from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency has been the bastion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989 when BJP’s Sunil Chandra Verma defeated Congress’ K.N. Pradhan with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

In the last general election, BJP’s Alok Sanjar demolished the prospects of Congress’ P.C. Sharma with a record margin of 3,70,696 votes