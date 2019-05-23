Bhopal: If final results follow the trends, Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which the Congress has had trouble wresting from the BJP, could be retained by the saffron party. (Catch LIVE Updates of Lok Sabha Election Results Here)

In Bhopal, early trends have revealed that BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur is leading. Reacting to the news, she told media, “Nischit meri vijay hogi, meri vijay mein dharm ki vijay hogi, adharm ka naash hoga. Mein Bhopal ki janta ka aabhaar deti hun (I will definitely win. My victory would be the victory of dharm. I am grateful to the people of Bhopal).”

This general election became interesting after the BJP decided to field Pragya Singh Thakur, a terror accused in 2008 Malegaon Blast case, against the two-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.

Thakur has been constantly in the news for her controversial statements on Hemant Karkare, Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. She had claimed that the Ashok Chakra awardee and martyr, late Hemant Karkare, died of his karma, because he treated her ‘very badly’ while she was in the police custody in the Malegaon blast case.

She also drew criticism when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”.

Talking to a news channel in Agar Malwa, Thakur had said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also slammed Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement on Gandhi and Godse.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency has been the bastion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989 when BJP’s Sunil Chandra Verma defeated Congress’ K.N. Pradhan with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

In the last general election, BJP’s Alok Sanjar demolished the prospects of Congress’ P.C. Sharma with a record margin of 3,70,696 votes