New Delhi: The counting of votes for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will begin at 8 AM and early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am. Though, the Election Commission of India gives frequent online updates on its official website, but for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis, one can watch Zee News’ Live TVonline from anywhere.

The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

According to IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to maintain its hold in Bihar as the coalition may win 33 out of the 40 seats in the state. The BJP is predicted to win 13 seats while the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine is likely to get 20. The opposition alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress and other parties is likely to win only 7 seats.`

Similarly, the ABP-AC Nielsen survey predicted 34 seats for the NDA and 6 to the RJD-Congress alliance while News 24 ? Chanakya predicted 32 seats for the NDA and 8 for the opposition.

In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats, the LJP had got 6 while 3 went to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (then with the NDA). The BJP and the JD-U had contested 17 seats each, while six seats were given to the LJP. It seems that the Modi factor has worked well for the NDA in this crucial state.