Patna: The NDA is sweeping the Bihar Lok Sabha elections as well by leading with a comfortable margin on 38 of the 40 Lok Sabha elections, so much so that it is likely to give its best performance ever.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is leading in all the six seats it has contested. In Begusarai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh is leading even as student leader-turned-politician Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing behind him.

From Patna Sahib, Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) had maintained a comfortable lead against Shatrughan Sinha. Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is contesting on an RJD ticket from Madhepura, was trailing behind Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U).

Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(U) were leading in 16 seats each while the LJP was ahead in six seats. In Jamui (SC) seat, LJP candidate Chirag Paswan was leading against his RLSP rival Bhudeo Choudhary.

There was some respite for RJD with Misa Bharti leading in Patliputra seat. The RJD leader has a lead of nearly 6,000 votes over BJP’s Ramkripal Yadav.

While the BJP is leading in 16 of the 17 seats it contested, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which returned to the NDA a couple of years ago, was ahead in all but one seat.