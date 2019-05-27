New Delhi: Leaders from the BIMSTEC member states will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30, Thursday. Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India are BIMSTEC member states. In 2014, all SAARC leaders were invited for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.

“Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony on May 30. This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a statement issued by MEA said.

It added, “The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the current Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited.”

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union council of ministers on Thursday at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official communique on Sunday said. The President also appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India.

On Saturday, Modi along with NDA leaders met Kovind and staked claim for the formation of government. Kovind had asked Modi to decide his council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Modi was elected as leader of the BJP parliamentary party and the NDA parliamentary party at a function at Central Hall of Parliament which was attended by senior NDA leaders, Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states, 353 newly-elected NDA MPs and senior BJP functionaries including party chief Amit Shah and veterans L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

On May 23, Modi won a second consecutive five-year term as Prime Minister with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Of total 542 seats that went to polls in seven phase, the BJP alone bagged 303.