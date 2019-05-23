The BJP is currently taking the lead in nine of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad is ahead in two seats, according to the Election Commission trends.

The saffron party has conceded three seats to its allies this time – two to the AGP and one to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

In Kaliabor, AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta is leading by 11233 votes against Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi. Gogoi had bagged the seat in 2014 by 93874 votes.

In Tezpur, state minister and BJP nominee Pallab Lochan Das is ahead of MGVK Bhanu of the Congress by 17733 votes. The constituency has a sizeable Gorkha population.

In Mangaldoi, Silchar and Nowgong too, the BJP is seen taking the lead for now.

Dilip Saikia of the BJP is leading by 29268 votes over his Congress rival Bhubaneswar Kalita from Mangaldoi, while Rupak Sharma of the saffron party is ahead of Pradyut Bordoloi of the Congress by 30431 votes in Nowgong.

In Silchar, BJP’s Rajdeep Roy is leading by 13489 votes against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sushmita Dev.

Dev is the president of All India Mahila Congress and daughter of former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev.

In Kokrajhar and Dhubri, regional parties are ahead of their rivals.

In Dhubri, sitting MP and AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal is moving ahead of his nearest contender, Abu Taher Bepari of the Congress, by 22658 votes.

Ukhrao Gwra Brahma of the United People’s Party (Liberal) is ahead of Pramila Rani Brahma of the BPF in Kokrajhar by 6433 votes.

In Barpeta, AGP’s Kumar Deepak Das is leading by Abdul Khalque of the Congress by 26080 votes.

The Gauhati constituency is witnessing a tough fight between Bobeeta Sharma of the Congress and BJP’s Queen Oja.

Sharma, a popular TV producer and film actor, is leading by 2889 votes.

In Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli of the BJP is ahead of its Congress rival Paban Singh Ghatowar by a margin of 101981 votes, while in Jorhat, Tapan Kumar Gogoi of the saffron party is taking the lead over Sushanta Borgohain of the Congress by 23570 votes.