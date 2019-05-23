New Delhi: In these Lok Sabha elections, BJP has proved the poll pundits right and pulled off a remarkable win, especially in states like Odisha, West Bengal and even Uttar Pradesh where the SP-BSP-RLD alliance posed a serious threat to the saffron party.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

In Odisha, where the BJD had 20 of the 21 seats, the saffron party has managed to take a lead on nine seats this time, bettering its own 2014 performance where Naveen Patnaik’s BJD had restricted it to just 1 seat.

Likewise, in West Bengal, where the Left had ruled for generations only to be ousted by the Trinamool Congress, the BJP has managed to make inroads with a lead on 18 of the 42 seats. In 2014, the saffron party had won just 2 of those seats.

Coming to Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends as many as 80 MPs to Lok Sabha. The state has a BJP-led government. But the Lok Sabha elections seemed an uphill task with the Opposition parties, SP-BSP-RLD, coming together against it. While the Opposition did manage to make a dent, checking the saffron party’s surge to just 59 seats, its presence did not really decimate the BJP, as was the talk in political circles.

The number looks meagre compared to the BJP’s 2014 performance where it bagged 70 of the 80 seats but one should also not undermine the fact that the SP-BSP-RLD combine seemed a formidable rival. To have countered them and to come up trumps is a feat in itself.