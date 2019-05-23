New Delhi: Counting of votes began at 8 AM and early trends showed the BJP+ in lead on 135 seats while the Congress+ was ahead on 19.

Among the key candidates, PM Modi has established an early lead in Varanasi, said reports. Similarly, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh, has taken the lead.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading from Kerala’s Wayanad. BJP’s Gen V K Singh is leading from Ghaziabad. Kanimozhi is leading in Thoothukudi, BJP’s Kummanam in Thiruvananthapuram and Hibe Eden in Ernakulam.

Apna Dal (S)’s Anupriya Patel has also taken an early lead in Mirzapur.

Some reports said BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is ahead of her Congress rival Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.

According to ABP news, early trends on 118 seats showed the BJP+ leading on 76 seats while Congress + was ahead on 33 and Others on 9.

Reports said the BJP has asked all its candidates to reach Delhi after winning and getting certificate. They have been asked to reach the national capital by May 25.