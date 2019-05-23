The BJP was ahead in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress was leading in one seat, as per trends available so far.

BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur was leading over Congress’ Digvijay Singh by 44,222 votes in Bhopal, while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 18,456 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP’s K P Yadav.

Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was ahead of BJP’s Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by a margin of 17,262 votes.

In Rajgarh seat, Congress’ Mona Sustani was trailing by 1,08,775 votes against sitting BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.

In Morena, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was leading by 14,252 votes over Congress’ Ramniwas Rawat.

Another Union minister Virendra Singh was also leading in Tikamgarh over Congress’ Kiran Ahirwar by 94,115 votes.

In Indore, BJP nominee Shankar Lalwani was ahead by 1,42,269 votes against Congress’ Pankaj Sanghvi.

Similarly, BJP’s Vishnu Dutt Sharma was leading by 1,06,414 votes over Congress Kavita Singh in Khajuraho seat.

In Khandwa, former Union minister Arun Yadav was trailing by a margin of 79,394 votes against sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Another ex-Union minister and sitting Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria was also trailing by 64,604 votes against BJP’s Guman Singh Damor in Ratlam-Jhabua seat.

Senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh was also behind by 42,728 votes against sitting BJP MP Riti Pathak in Sidhi.

In Jabalpur, BJP state president and sitting MP Rakesh Singh was leading by 72,191 votes over Congress Vivek Krishna Tankha.

In Mandla, BJP MP and former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was ahead by 8,394 votes over Congress Kamal Singh Marawi.

In the Chhindwara Assembly by-poll, Kamal Nath was leading by 6,807 votes over BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu.