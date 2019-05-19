Despite its loss in 2018 assembly polls, the BJP is likely to win about 21 to 25 out of Karnataka’s 28 seats, the India Today-Axis My India Exit poll predicted on Sunday.

The BJP, which had won 17 seats in Karnataka in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will improve its tally in the state to 21 to 25.

According to the exit poll, the party got a vote share of 49 per cent, six per cent higher as compared to last general elections.

On the other hand, the Congress and the Janata-Dal-Secular, which contested the polls in alliance, will get three to six seats. The Congress-JD-S combine, despite being in power in the state since 2018, could manage to get 43 per cent vote share, six per cent less as compared to last Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress had won nine while the JD-S had won two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Voting on 28 seats of Karnataka took place in the second phase and the third phase on April 18 and 23.