Lucknow: Residents of Chandauli’s Tara Jivanpur village on Sunday alleged that they were forcefully applied ink on their fingers and given Rs 500 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) men. Further, the residents claimed that they were asked if they would vote for the BJP, and then told that they couldn’t vote.

“Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y’ day by 3 men of their village. Say, “They were from BJP&asked us if we’ll vote for the party. They told us now you can’t vote. Don’t tell anyone,” ANI reported the locals as saying.

Responding to the allegations, Chandauli Sub-district magistrate (SDM) Kr Harsh said that the residents could still cast their votes as the elections had not begun then. He also assured that action would be taken once the complaint is filed. “Complainants are present at police station. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as the elections hadn’t begun then, they will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forcefully applied to them,” the SDM told the news agency.

Notably, the polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in 59 seats and will conclude by evening. A total of 10.01 crore voters are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 918 candidates.

A total of 13 seats are goings to polls in Uttar Pradesh, along with other states including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.