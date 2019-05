The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha could face a major setback in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 out of 21 seats in the state, according to India Today-Axis India exit poll.

In 2014, the BJP had won only one Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The exit poll has predicted sharp fall in the BJD’s tally from 20 seats that it won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections to two-six seats in this general elections.

The votes will be counted on May 23.