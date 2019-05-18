Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lucknow against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), alleging her of posting tweets to influence voters after campaigning hours ended for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

(Full coverage on Lok Sabha Polls)

Notably, the BSP chief, earlier in the day, wondered if Varanasi (PM Narendra Modi’s constituency) would be a repeat of Rae Bareli in 1977 when maverick politician Raj Narain defeated Indira Gandhi.

Suggesting the possibility, she took to Twitter and accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for ignoring the development of the state’s eastern region.

“Poorvanchal faced non-fulfilment of promises and betrayal, when the prime minister and UP chief minister are representing it. Gorakhpur has rejected Yogi (Adityanath). Will the defeat of PM Modi not become more historic than his win? Will Varanasi repeat Rae Bareli-1977?” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Though she did not elaborate on the context, the apparent reference was to post-Emergency general election when, Indira Gandhi had got 1,22,517 votes and lost to Raj Narain who bagged 1,77,719 votes in the electoral battle in Rae Bareli.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also derided the “Gujarat Model of development”.

“The Gujarat model of PM Modi has been unsuccessful in removing the extreme poverty, unemployment and backwardness of the UP’s Poorvanchal, which is a gross ‘vadaakhilaafi’ (non-fulfilment of promise),” she said.

“The double-engine government of Modi-Yogi has given casteist and communal hatred and violence to the country instead of any development, which is extremely sad,” she added.

Varanasi goes to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.