The SP-BSP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum of 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, might not stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s juggernaut in the state, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted on Sunday.

According to the exit poll, the BJP, which had won 71 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is now likely to win 62 to 68 seats. Its ally Apna Dal had won two seats.

The exit poll also predicted that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to win 10 to 16 seats and the Congress one to two seats.

According to the exit poll, the BJP got a vote share of 48 per cent, four per cent higher as compared to last general elections while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is likely to get the vote share of 39 per cent, four per cent less than that of 2014.

The Congress is likely to get eight per cent vote share in the state.

The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party had stitched an alliance, with the BSP contesting on 38, the SP on 37 and the RLD contested on three, leaving two seats for the Congress.

The Congress also left seven seats for the alliance.

In the 2014 polls, the Samajwadi Party had won four and the Congress two. The BSP and the RLD scored a nil.