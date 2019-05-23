New Delhi: Counting of votes for 46 Assembly seats across 13 states including Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 AM. The bypolls in these Assembly constituencies took place in seven phases from April 11 and May 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

In Tamil Nadu, 22 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu went to by-polls. While 18 seats voted on 18 April, four other voted on 19 May. Similarly in Gujarat, by-elections were held in the Assembly segments of Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural), which fall under Lok Sabha constituencies of Surendranagar, Porbandar, Mehsana and Jamnagar, respectively. A total of 45 candidates were in the fray on these seats, won by the opposition Congress in the 2017 polls.The seats fell vacant following the resignation of sitting Congress lawmakers who later joined the ruling BJP. Three of the four sitting Congress lawmakers who had resigned were fielded by the ruling party from their respective seats. These candidates were Jawahar Chavda (Manavadar), Asha Patel (Unjha) and Parsotam Sabariya (Dhrangadhra).

Counting of votes begins.

Two Assembly segments in Karnataka– Chincholi and Kundgol went to by-polls in the last phase of LS elections on May 19. In Chincholi, the bypolls were necessitated following Dr Umesh Jadhav’s resignation as the Congress MLA following his differences with senior party leader Mallikarjuna Kharge. Avinash Jadhav, son of Dr.Jadhav contested on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Subhash Rathod. Meanwhile, the Kundagol seat faced bypolls following the demise of municipal administration minister CS Shivalli. His wife Kusumavathi had contested on the Congress ticket against BJP’s Chikkana Goudar.

In West Bengal five Assembly seats – Islampur, Kandi, Habibpur (ST), Nowda and Bhatpara – went for bypolls on May 19. The bypolls have been necessitated after the sitting MLAs resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls. In Goa, Panaji, Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandre went to bypolls.

In Puducherry, lone Assembly seat Thattanchavady went to bypoll. The by-election became necessary after the seat fell vacant following disqualification of the sitting AINRC member Ashok Anand in the wake of his conviction in a disproportionate assets case in October last year.

In Nagaland, Aonglenden Assembly constituency went to bypolls. The bye-poll to Aonglenden Assembly constituency under Mokokchung district was a straight contest between the Congress nominee Alemjongshi Longkumer and Sharingain Longkumer of ruling NDPP. The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of sitting ruling MLA Imtikumzuk in September last year.