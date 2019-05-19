New Delhi: The Republic TV-C-Voter Exit poll on Sunday predicted an absolute majority for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with 287 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on the other hand is projected to clinch only 128 seats of the total 542. Besides, the remaining non-NDA and non-UPA parties or ‘Others’ are predicted to bag 127 seats.

Coming to vote share projections, the NDA is likely to secure 42.3 per cent vote-share whereas Congress-led UPA could get 29.6 per cent and others 28.1 per cent.

Here are the numbers as per CVoter Exit Poll 2019:

Seat Share:

NDA: 287

UPA: 128

Mahagathbandhan: 40

Others: 87

Vote share:

NDA: 42.3%

UPA: 29.6%

Others: 28.1%

Reacting to exit poll results, Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I don’t trust exit poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together.”

“Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd,” tweeted NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had registered a thumping victory by clinching 336 seats, with BJP alone winning 282 seats on its own. However, the UPA had suffered humiliating defeat as it had bagged only 60 seats.