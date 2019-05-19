







New Delhi: As voting for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election concludes at 6 PM, various media houses presented the exit poll predictions. Though the final results will be declared on may 23, exit polls today gave a close to clear picture of what the people of this country have decided for the next five years.

C-voter news agency which telecast its exit poll results on Republic TV predicted absolute majority to NDA with 287 seats. The news agency claims to have interviewed more than 5 lakh respondents in more than 4000 Assembly segments spread across all 542 Lok Sabha seats. Watch this space to get live updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results by Republic C-Voter.

Coming to political parties, the NDA is seeking a second term and is banking on its ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ mantra. Buoyed by the victory in Assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party has managed to resurrect itself and would expect to play a bigger role in the coalition.

Regional parties like Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has made it amply clear that the Congress cannot be ignored, and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav has echoed a similar sentiment. However, other regional players, like the Akhilesh yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have given a cold shoulder to the grand old party.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C-voter had predicted 227 seats for NDA while 101 seats for Congress-led UPA. However, when results came, BJP+registered thumping victory by bagging 336 seats. Congress+ had suffered humiliating defeat as it had bagged only 60 seats. Remaining 160 seats were grabbed by others.