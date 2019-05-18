New Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held a flurry of meetings with Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a bid to stitch an anti-BJP front.

Naidu arrived in the national capital on Friday and also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav, along with the leaders of the Communist Party of India.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Ji to Lucknow,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh CM did not reveal the details of the meeting with any of the leaders. However, sources said Naidu and Gandhi discussed the possibility of forming a joint alliance of all opposition parties.

Adding further, the sources, as quoted in a PTI report, said that the TDP chief told Gandhi to have a strategy ready, in case the NDA falls short of a majority and still stakes claim to form the government. “We all should come together and put our act together to form the next government by keeping the BJP out,” he reportedly told the leaders.

Meanwhile, Pawar, after meeting Naidu, tweeted, “The campaigning of this Lok Sabha Election 2019 has ended and as we await the last phase of polling, Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N Chandrababu Naidu paid me a visit to discuss the ongoing and future political scenario of our country.”

The Telugu Desam Party chief has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Naidu’s TDP was a part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.

On Friday, Naidu said not only the Telangana Rashtra Samithi but any outfit which is against the BJP is welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared on May 23.

As opposition leaders scramble to form a joint anti-BJP front, hectic deliberations among them are likely to continue in the days ahead.

(With PTI inputs)