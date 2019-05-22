The General Election 2019 is coming to an end with the counting of votes on May 23 and the best and real-time way to keep a tab on the results is the Election Commission’s online app Voter Helpline.

The EC has expanded its digital interface with voters through various mobile apps which provided every detail about the mammoth electoral exercise. One of the runaway hits during the polling has been the Voter Turnout app which gave real-time data on the number of votes polled in each Lok Sabha constituency dissected to every assembly segment.

The detailed voter turnouts used to be given at the end of the poll process, but this time, it was made available instantly through the app.

The Voter Helpline app is available for both Android and iPhone users and it also has more than five million downloads. The Voter Turnout app has more than 100,000 downloads. The Voter Helpline app has details of every candidate in the fray.

The app also has detailed results of 2014 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls and a General Election archive. The app was released in January 2019 with various features like submission of online forms for new voter registration and complaints.