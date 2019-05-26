Amethi: A former village head in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men on Saturday night. The incident, which comes merely two days after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, has left the residents in a state of panic.

The deceased has been identified as former head of Baraulia village Surendra Singh. Locals, as quoted in a report by PTI, claimed that he was considered close to Smriti Irani, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Briefing about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram informed that the 50-year-old was shot at around 3 AM. Further, he claimed that two people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation was underway, suspecting an old dispute or a political dispute.

“He was shot around 3 AM. We’ve taken a few suspects into custody. Investigation on. It can be due to an old dispute or a political dispute,” Ram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding, the SP revealed that Singh was referred to Lucknow in a serious condition and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Baraulia village was in news during campaigning in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, as Congress general secretary for eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Congress suffered a major embarrassment with Rahul Gandhi losing the party’s stronghold Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani by 55,120 votes.