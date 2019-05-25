Bhopal: A Congress worker in Rajgarh shaved off his head after he lost a bet to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. The two workers had a bet that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 then the other will shave off his head.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress worker BL Sen said, “We had a bet that if Modi becomes PM, I’ll shave my head and if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he (BJP worker) will shave his head. Now that my party has lost, I shaved my head.”

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made such a recommendation on Friday.

Modi is expected to take oath as a new prime minister next week. On Sunday, he will visit Gujarat to seek the blessings of his mother following his massive victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He will be in Varanasi, his constituency, on Monday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM said, “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.” On May 27, Modi will head to the Varanasi parliamentary seat. He retained the seat in the elections held this year by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 303 seats out of the total 542 that went to polls in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. In all, the NDA has captured 353 seats this time. Meanwhile, the UPA has a measly 92 seats with the Congress bagging just 52.