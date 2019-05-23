Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar in West Bengal has begun. The results for Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar will be announced on the same day. The voting on these parliamentary seats was held in the first, second and third phase.

Alipurduars’ John Barla of Bharatiya Janata Party leads Dasrath Tirkey of All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 21,9377 votes. Cooch Behar’s Nisith Pramanik of Bharatiya Janata Party leads with a margin of 57,339 votes and Adhikary Paresh Chandra of All India Trinamool Congress is trailing. Darjeeling’s Raju Bista of Bharatiya Janata Party leads with a margin of 3,80,916 votes and Amar Singh Rai of All India Trinamool Congress is trailing. Balurghat’s Sukanta Majumdar of Bharatiya Janata Party leads with a majority of 26,388 votes and Arpita Ghosh of All India Trinamool Congress is trailing. In Jalpaiguri, Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY of Bharatiya Janata Party leads with a margin of 1,47,830 votes and BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN of All India Trinamool Congress is trailing. Raiganj’s DEBASREE CHAUDHURI of Bharatiya Janata Party leads with a majority of 60,655 votes and AGARWAL KANAIALAL of All India Trinamool Congress is trailing. In Maldaha Uttar, BJP’s Khagen Murmu leads with 65,494 votes and All India Trinamool Congress’ Mausam Noor is trailing.

Cooch Behar voted on April 11, in the first phase. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It was won by Trinamool’s Partha Pratim Ray in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s Nisith Pramanik, Congress’s Priya Roy Chowdhury, TMC’s Paresh Chandra Adhikary and CPI(M)’s Gobinda Roy.

Alipurduars went to polls on April 11. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It was won by Trinamool’s Dasrath Tirkey in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s John Barla, Congress’s Mohan Lal Basumata, TMC’s Dasrath Tirkey and CPI(M)’s Mili Oraon.

Jalpaiguri voted in the second phase on April 18. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Trinamool’s Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014. The contest on the seat in 2019 is between BJP’s Dr Jayanta Ray, Congress’s Mani Kumar Darnal, TMC’s Bijoy Chandra Barman and CPI(M)’s Bhagirath Roy and BSP’s Jiben Krishna Majumder.

Darjeeling and Raiganj went to polls in the second phase on April 18. The seats were won by BJP’s SS Ahluwalia and CPM’s Md. Salim, respectively in 2014. For 2019, the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, TMC and BSP have fielded Deboshree Chaudhary, Md Salim, Deepa Dasmunshi, Kanaia Lal Agarwal and Churka Murmu from Raiganj and Raju Singh Bisht, Shankar Malakar, Amar Singh Rai, Saman Pathak and Sudip Mandal from Darjeeling.

Balurghat and Maldaha Uttar voted in the third phase on April 23. The seats were won by TMC’s Arpita Ghosh and Congress’s Mausam Noor, respectively in 2014. For 2019, the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, TMC and BSP have fielded Sukanta Majumdar, Ranen Burman, Sadik Sarkar, Arpita Ghosh and Nalin Chandra Murmu from Balurghat and Khagen Murmu, Biswanath Ghosh, Isha Khan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor and Nitish Kumar Mandal from Maldaha Uttar.