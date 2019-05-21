The CPI(M) has written to the Election Commission (EC) alleging “large-scale irregularities” in the May 19 polling held in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

In his letter, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the scale of irregularities was such that the EC should invoke Article 324 of the Constitution.

Article 324 deals with the vesting of superintendence, direction and control of elections in an Election Commission.

“The ECI must ensure ‘free-and-fair’ elections by ordering re-polling in the entire constituency,” Yechury said while listing out the alleged irregularities underlined by the CPI(M) candidate from Diamond Harbour in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Fuad Halim.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also petitioned the poll panel demanding re-polling in the entire Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency.

“It is clear that the state unit of the BJP has entered into an understanding with the TMC for the latter’s support for its candidates in certain other constituencies like Mathurapur, Jadavpur etc., in return for the BJP’s support to the TMC candidate for Diamond Harbour PC, who happens to be the nephew of the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

“I am besieging you to look into the large-scale, brazen irregularities which are clearly detailed in Dr Fuad Halim’s letter, cancel the poll of May 19 and order a re-polling in the constituency,” Yechury wrote in his letter to the EC.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had fielded Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, from Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha polls.

Abhishek Banerjee is the sitting MP from the constituency.