New Delhi: Buoyed by the exit poll results, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday sounded the death knell for the Congress.

In a Facebook post titled ‘The Message of Exit Polls’, Jaitley wrote, “Congress the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don’t get the crowd, with it they don’t get the votes.”

Attacking the Opposition for claiming that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with, Jaitley said, “Exit Polls are based on personal interviews. The EVMs have no role. If the results of the Exit Polls and final results on the 23rd May 2019 are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale.”

Confident that the results of 2014 general elections, in which “dynastic parties, caste parties and the Obstructionists Left received a setback”, will be repeated in 2019, Jaitley said the voters don’t believe in coalition politics and know who to vote for. ”

“Coalition of Rivals’ are untenable alliances and the voters are no longer willing to trust them. Political analysts are confused but the voters are clear. They don’t elect hung Parliament where ugly and untenable coalitions have a role to play,” he said.

“Fake issues only satisfy the ‘manufacturers of fakery’. The voters don’t buy them,” he added.

Jaitley also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of campaigning and said that people voted on the basis of merit. “The personalised campaign against Prime Minister Modi did not cut much ice in 2014 and may not cut any ice in 2019. Leaders are judged on merit and not on caste or family names. Thus, the Prime Minister’s style of rising above caste and concentrating on performance related issues received far more acceptability with the electorate,” he wrote.