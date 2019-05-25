New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee today unanimously rejected Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the party post in view of the crushing defeat that was handed to the Grand Old Party in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, senior party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that all members of the CWC urged Rahul Gandhi to continue discharging his duties as the party president. He added that all members also requested Rahul to lead the party in this challenging time and be the voice of the youth of India.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress: CWC has given Congress President the right to makes changes to restructure the party, a plan for this will be brought soon. pic.twitter.com/FLrjppRofG — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

Most of the party’s senior leaders such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the meet. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Amarinder Singh, and Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the meeting. Chief ministers of four Congress-ruled states and the Union Territory of Puducherry were asked to attend the CWC meet.

Out of the 23 CWC members, only four won in the just concluded elections — party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi and A. Chella Kumar.

The 12 other CWC members, who lost the polls, include heavyweights like Mallikarjun Kharge, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Raghuveer Singh Meena, Jitin Prasada, Deepender Hooda, Sushmita Dev, K.H. Muniyappa and Arun Yadav.

Seven CWC members did not participate in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The Congress amassed 52 seats in the 452-seat Lok Sabha contest thereby only marginally improving its 2014 General election tally of 44 seats.

With IANS inputs