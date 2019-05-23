New Delhi: The BJP seems all set to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha election in Delhi with the party likely to win all seven seats.

The Bhartiya Janata Party is leading in all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, pushing Congress heavyweights like Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken towards defeat.

As per the Election Commission website, all BJP candidates have comfortable leads in all the seven seats ensuring victory for the party.

In North East Delhi, the sitting MP and chief of Delhi BJP unit, Manoj Tiwari, is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes against the three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, reported news agency ANI.

In Chandni Chowk, Harshvardhan (BJP) is leading against Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of BJP is leading by over 2 lakh votes in East Delhi, leaving behind Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress and Atishi of AAP, reported ANI.

In New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) is leading the race against Congress’ Ajay Makan by over 20,000 votes.

Hansraj Hans of the saffron party is leading in North West Delhi leading against AAP’s Gugan Singh by over 60,000 votes.

West Delhi has BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma leading against Balbir Singh Jakhar of AAP by over 60,000 votes.

In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) is leading against Raghav Chadha (AAP) with 39,155 votes.