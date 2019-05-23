New Delhi: Early trends show that the incumbent BJP is leading on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. It is closely followed by AAP in those constituencies, officials said. (Catch LIVE Updates of Counting of Votes Here)

From West Delhi, sitting BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is leading against AAP rival Balbir Singh Jakhar. His party colleagues in South Delhi and North West Delhi are also leading as of now.

Sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri was leading against his AAP rival Raghav Chadha by 11,600 votes in the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

In North West Delhi, the saffron party’s Hans Raj Hans was ahead of AAP’s Gagan Singh by 11,070 votes, they said.

Over 1.43 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, out of which 60.21 per cent had exercised their franchise. The elections for the seven parliamentary seats was largely a triangular contest among the incumbent BJP, Congress and the AAP – the ruling party in state.

Prominent names in the fray included those of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.

Besides Dikshit, who is pitted against BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), BJP’s sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh (South Delhi), who made his electoral debut, and AAP’s Atishi are also in the fray.