New Delhi: A day ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections result, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached out to his party workers and urged them to not lose hope over exit polls results and believe in their hardwork and the party.

Click here for all updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019

He assured them that their ‘hardwork will not go in vain’ and that this is the time to be alert and not give in to rumours or false reports. The Congress president implored them to remember that their ‘fight is for the truth’.

In a well worded message written in Hindi, Gandhi tweeted:

कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं , अगले 24 घंटे महत्वपूर्ण हैं। सतर्क और चौकन्ना रहें। डरे नहीं। आप सत्य के लिए लड़ रहे हैं । फर्जी एग्जिट पोल के दुष्प्रचार से निराश न हो। खुद पर और कांग्रेस पार्टी पर विश्वास रखें, आपकी मेहनत बेकार नहीं जाएगी। जय हिन्द। राहुल गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, a New Delhi court on Wednesday reserved order on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that he will deliver the order on June 7.

Advocate Joginder Tuli had moved the court seeking directions to the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi under charges of sedition.

Tuli referred to the speech Gandhi gave in 2016 in which the Congress President allegedly accused Modi of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and taking advantage of their sacrifices.

Delhi Police on May 14 gave a clean chit to Gandhi.

With IANS inputs