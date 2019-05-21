New Delhi: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the party workers to stay vigil near the ‘strong rooms’ on the vote counting day on May 23. In an audio message, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 results, Priyanka said: “Don’t lose your heart by the exit polls as these are being spread to lower your morale.”

“Your attention is required more. Be strong and remain alert near the counting centre and the strong rooms. I am hopeful that your hard work will pay,” she added.

Her audio message to the party workers comes amid reports of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being brought to the strong room in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

Congress’ candidate from Mirzapur, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi wrote to the Election Commission, complaining the strong room where the EVMs were kept for counting have 300 additional EVMs which is against the fair elections. In his letter, Tripathi also said that the arrival of several senior officials is raising suspicion over the fair and transparent elections.

Meanwhile on Sunday, most of the exit polls predicted another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha.

News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya projected 336, 339-368 and 336-364 seats respectively for the NDA, and they all said the BJP may cross the majority on its own. Zee News kept the number at 303 for NDA and 117 for UPA.