New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that he will never do anything with ill-intention, nor will he do anything to enrich himself. Addressing the victory celebration at the party headquarters in national capital, PM promised to devote every moment of his life and every fibre of his body to the welfare of the nation.

Speaking about the victory, PM Modi claimed that the mandate won by the BJP-led coalition was the biggest development in the democratic world and reflected an abiding strength in democracy. “With bigger mandate, comes greater responsibility…I will not do anything with bad intention and and will do nothing for myself . Who said what during the election campaign, for me it is past. We have to look to the future. We have to take everyone along in national interest. And despite such a majority, we will move with humility,” Modi added.

Furthermore, he said.”In 2014, not many knew me. But you gave me a mandate. But in 2019, you gave me more strength after knowing me. I can understand the sentiment behind this. Increase in trust leads to increase in responsibilty.”

“While working, there can be mistakes but I will not anything with bad intention. I will not do anything for myself. Third thing, every second of my time, every part of body is only for the nation. You keep judging me on these three parameters and criticise me if I do not measure up. But I want to assure you that whatever I say publicly, I will work to implement it,” he stated.

Promising to take everyone along including the states, Modi said a government is formed by majority which has been done. “But the nation moves with consensus and democractic spirit.” Modi said he will take his critics along with humility. “The people have filled the bag of this ascetic. I bow my head to 130 crore people of the country,” he said.