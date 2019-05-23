New Delhi: The counting of the votes for East Delhi Lok Sabha Seat Elections 2019 has begun. (Stay tuned for the live updates on the Lok Sabha Election results here.)

East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of the country’s capital region is one of the most important seats and a deciding factor in the poll results. The total number of voters in the constituency is 18,29,578 with 10,23,325 male, 8,06,102 female voters and 151 third gender voters. The constituency went to polls on May 12, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

There is a three-way battle between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Atishi Marlena, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Recently, the battle between Gautam Gambhir and Atishi Marlena grew stronger after a spat over a pamphlet went viral making derogatory remarks about Marlena. The AAP charged Gambhir, alleging the BJP responsible for the nuisance. However, the BJP made counter-allegations on AAP stating it to be a tactic ahead of polls.

The constituency is currently headed by BJP’s Maheish Girri, defeating AAP. Girri was initially a part of India Against Corruption movement but quit it declaring “autocratic” behaviour of Arvind Kejriwal.

The constituency has been governed by the BJP since its inception in 1991, barring 2004 and 2009 when they lost to the Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, son of the former Chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit.