New Delhi: Turning down the demand of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ruled that dissent and minority views from within the poll body in cases of model code violations would not be recorded in its final orders and made public.

The EC has Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and commissioners Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

“In the meeting of the Election Commission held today regarding the issue of Model Code of Conduct, it was inter alia decided that proceedings of the commission’s meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members. Thereafter, formal instructions to this effect would be issued in consonance with extant laws/rules, etc,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Media has reported that Lavasa has recused from meetings on violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in protest over his minority decisions going unrecorded in the final orders. Lavasa had reportedly informed CEC Arora of his decision on May 16 following his reminders to record his dissent went unheeded.

A leading daily had reported that Lavasa had opposed clean chits given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on five occasions on charges of violating the model code during their campaign.

Last week, CEC Arora was reported as calling Lavasa’s recusal “unsavoury” and an “avoidable controversy”.

He added, “The three members are not expected to be template or clones of each other. There have been so many times in the past when there has been a vast diversion of views as it can and should be. But the same largely remained within the confines of ECI after remission of office unless appearing much later in a book written by the concerned ECs/CECs.”