New Delhi: As the seven phased Lok Sabha elections 2019 concluded Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission (EC) of ‘capitulation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. Gandhi cited examples of its bias and asserted that the poll panel was no more feared and respected.

“From Electoral Bonds and EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, “Modi’s Army” and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission’s capitulation before Mr Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore,” tweeted the Congress chief.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to the micro-blogging site to express his grievances against the poll body too. “Polling is over. Now we can say that the ‘pilgrimage’ of the PM in the last two days is an unacceptable use of religion and religious symbols to influence the voting,” the former Union Minister tweeted.

He added,”Our charge had been that the Election Commission was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that it completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame!”

Besides the Congress leaders, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM also hit out at poll panel saying,”he is appalled at the failure of this constitutional authority to conduct free and fair elections in the country.”

“Why does the EC have a soft corner for BJP? The Prime Minister of this country who has never had the courage to face the questions of national media is sheltering candidates like Pragya Singh Thakur who insulted the father of the nation. BJP has managed to shock us yet again,” asserted Naidu.

He further stated,”Being a senior politician of this country who has seen many years of the functioning of the Election Commission and being the party president of TDP for last 25 years, I am appalled at the failure of this constitutional authority to conduct free and fair elections in the country.”

Notably, through the course of the seven phase LS polls, several Opposition leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee accused the poll body of being partial towards BJP. They had also attacked EC for giving clean chits to PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah despite ‘irrefutable evidence’ of MCC violations.