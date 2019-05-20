Srinagar: Unlike other politicians who dismissed the exit polls predictions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that not all exit polls could be wrong. Nevertheless, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister emphasised on waiting for the results to come out on May 23.

“Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd (May),” the National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.

Notably, exit polls on Sunday were unanimous in predicting another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha. Congress-led UPA seems to have improved from the last time with News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya predicting 82, 77-108 and 86-104 seats but it will still be a poor second.

However, a number of them predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states.

Exit polls in the country have had a mixed record on accuracy and quite often their projections have been way off the actual results.