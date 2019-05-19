New Delhi: The NDA is set to return to power with all pollsters giving it a clear majority in these Lok Sabha elections. As per the exit poll results declared on Sunday evening a little after the last phase of voting got over, Today’s Chanakya gave the NDA a whopping 340 seats.

While it gave Others 133, it predicted a meagre 70 seats for the UPA. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Republic TV C-Voter exit poll predicted 287 seats for NDA, 128 for UPA, 40 for Mahagathbandhan and 87 for Others.

Meanwhile, NewsX-Neta predicted just 242 seats for NDA and it gave 164 to UPA.NDTV, Republic and Times Now were close in their predictions with 302, 305 and 306 seats respectively for the NDA. With NDA losing a few seats according to them, the gain would be the UPA’s. NDTV gave the UPA as many as 127, Times Now 132 and Republic 124.

Today’s Chanakya was fairly accurate in its 2014 predictions. In a state-wise study, it said the vote share projection for BJP+ in Assam was +47% and Congress 32%.

In Bihar, of the 40 seats, it projected the NDA to get 32 seats, and the remaining eight to go to Congress-RJD-HAM.

Of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra, BJP was likely to bag 38 seats and Congress 10. It also gave all 25 Rajasthan seats to BJP.

In Andhra Pradesh, TDP seemed set to get 17 seats and YSRCP to bag eight seats. Uttarakhand’s five seats are also likely to go to BJP.

The agency also predicted a clean sweep by the BJP in Delhi with all 7 Lok Sabha seats going to the saffron party. In Haryana as well, BJP is expected to bag all 10 seats.