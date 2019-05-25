Amaravati: In a scathing attack on TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh assembly results 2019 showed that those who resorted to unethical and unjust means would definitely be punished by God.

Addressing the newly-elected legislators of his party, the YSR Congress Party chief said after 2014 elections Naidu “purchased” 23 MLAs of YSRCP. “Now TDP got only 23 seats and the results also came on May 23. The God has written a beautiful script with 23,” said Jagan, who is the son of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Notably, YSRCP came to power, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly while Chandrababu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could secure 23 seats.

Jagan also pointed out that Naidu illegally took away three MPs of YSRCP and now his party got only three Lok Sabha seats. YSRCP also won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats while TDP could get only three.

While emphasising that securing 50 per cent votes was not an ordinary achievement, Jagan said the electoral victory achieved by YSRCP deserved to be written with golden words.

Jagan urged his party MLAs to work hard and live up to people’s expectations as they had reposed their faith in them. “We should keep in mind that our victory in 2024 will depend on how we perform in these five years,” he said.

Jagan said he would bring major reforms in governance and promised that he would deliver good governance which the entire country would look up to.

He also addressed newly-elected Lok Sabha members of his party separately and said achieving special category status to Andhra Pradesh remained the party’s number one goal.

(With agency inputs)