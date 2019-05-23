New Delhi: The results of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be declared on Thursday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by evening. The Lok Sabha elections across 26 constituencies in Gujarat took place in the third phase on April 23.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to retain 22 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a slight dip from its 2014 tally when it had swept the state, the IANS-CVOTER exit poll showed on Sunday. On the other hand, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win four seats in 2019.

In the previous general election in 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats, while the UPA had not bagged a single seat then. Additionally, the vote share projection shows the NDA having a greater share of 59.3 per cent, while the UPA stands at 37.4 per cent.