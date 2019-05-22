New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert to all state chief secretaries and the DGPs regarding possible violent clashes that might erupt in different parts of the country on May 23, the day counting of votes polled in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will take place.

The home ministry urged the state and union territory governments to take necessary steps to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

The states and UTs were further asked to take adequate measures for the security of Election Commission strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

States/UTs were further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes. https://t.co/1A8T5cCgoO — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

Though the MHA did not clarify the last bit of ‘calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes…’, recently Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha threatened his political opponents with bloodshed if they attempted to tamper with the results of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kushwaha had said, “If anyone tried to tamper with the results, then there will be bloodshed.”

Then, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said, “Dekhiye, PM ne kuch nahi kiya hai. Prastav me bhi kuch nahi hai. Lekin humlog…ye (Rajnath) bhi kuch nahi kahenge…Lekin hum kahna chahte hain tit for tat hoga…samajh gaye na…(see, PM has not done anything. There is nothing in the resolution. But we…he (Rajnath) will not even say…but I want to say…there will be a tit for tat… understand.”

Paswan said this as home minister Rajnath Singh stood next to him.