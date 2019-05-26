Kolkata: West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that she would continue to attend Iftar party as the Muslim community had voted for her party. Ignoring the BJP’s allegations of her Muslim appeasement, Banerjee invited the media to attend an Iftar party organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation towards the end of the month.

“I am going to the Iftar party. You all also please come,” said the TMC leader. She added, “I appease Muslims, no? I will go there a hundred times. ‘Je goru dudh dei tar lathio khete hoi; (if a cow gives milk, one has to be prepared for its kicks also).”

On Saturday, while addressing the first press conference after the declaration of the election results, Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of polarising people on religious lines to garner votes in Bengal and wondered if some “sort of setting or foreign power” played a role in such a huge victory of the saffron party.

Upon hearing the TMC chief’s offer to quit, the BJP on Saturday described Mamata Banerjee’s act as “drama” and claimed that her government will fall on its own and the saffron party will not need to topple it. Banerjee offered to quit as chief minister following her party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, but the TMC rejected it. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reportedly said, “It is good that at least she has accepted defeat. But her offer to quit is nothing but a drama to garner sympathy.”

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the TMC, which won 34 seats in 2014, saw its tally getting reduced to 22. If reports are to be believed, the reason behind the party’s poor performance was the shift of a lot of Hindu votes to the BJP which won 18 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(With agency inputs)