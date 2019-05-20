It is advantage BJP in smaller and northeastern states in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and the party along with its allies are likely to have considerable lead over rival UPA.

The IANS-CVoter Exit Poll expects BJP and its allies to perform well in states and Union Territories (UTs) such as Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

According to the Exit Poll, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win the lone Lok Sabha seats in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Nagaland and Sikkim. It is also expected to lead over UPA in Tripura and Manipur, the two seats in both the states.

The UPA is likely to hold fort in Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Jammu & Kashmir.

After winning 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority, the BJP had made deep inroads into smaller states, especially in the North-East.

Most of the states in the North-East had traditionally been strongholds of Congress, but over the last four years, the grand old party has lost its sheen.