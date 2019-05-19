The BJP is likely to hold its ground in Delhi and may win all seven seats in the three-cornered fight, according to the IANS-CVoter exit poll.

This will be a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP given that both its opponents – AAP and Congress – have a sizeable base in the state. Moreover, it also sends strong message to the country.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP had won all seats in Delhi in the last Lok Sabha election.

In the just-concluded seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the BJP is expected to have cornered a 43.6 per cent vote share. Its two close rivals the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could have got 25.7 per cent and 22.5 per cent share of votes, respectively, in this key election.

Hoping that three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will help revive its fortunes, the Congress had put the senior leader at the helm and fielded her from North East Delhi.

The ruling AAP was hoping to reap rich dividends from party boss and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who claims to have given a clean government in the state. He was also associated with the Anna Hazare movement against corruption.

But the BJP seems to have passed the litmus state and secured victory should the IANS-CVoter poll prediction hold true on May 23, the counting day.