New Delhi: The NDA is poised to return to power with a comfortable lead on 346 seats. Celebrations have already begun across the country and PM Modi is to meet party workers later in the evening. BJP President Amit Shah is also going to take out a victory procession via ITO to arrive at the party office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the country on the win. He wrote, “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again.”

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Taking to social media, BJP President Amit Shah said the results were the country’s mandate against the divisive, false, baseless and personal attacks by the Opposition. “It also shows that the country picked development over nepotism and appeasement politics.”

यह परिणाम विपक्ष द्वारा किये गये दुष्प्रचार, झूठ, व्यक्तिगत आक्षेप और आधारहीन राजनीति के विरुद्ध भारत का जनादेश है। आज का जनादेश यह भी दिखाता है कि भारत की जनता ने देश से जातिवाद, परिवारवाद और तुष्टिकरण को पूरी तरह से उखाड़ फेंककर विकासवाद और राष्ट्रवाद को चुना है। भारत को नमन। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2019

International leaders also haven’t held back their best wishes and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe congratulated PM Modi in a telephonic conversation.

Russia President Vladimir Putin Russia’s sent a congratulatory telegram to PM Modi in connection “with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections”.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter and said the results affirmed PM Modi’s leadership.

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

Sri Lanka Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted, “Congratulations to #NarendraModi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you.”

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government & the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies”.

China President Xi Jinping also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.