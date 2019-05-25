New Delhi: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday offered his resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President, ANI reported the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Deepak Babaria as saying.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-concluded general elections 2019 and there has been speculation about the longevity of the Congress-led government in the state which is in power due to the support of BSP, SP and Independent MLAs.

This news comes after Kamal Nath skipped the CWC meet held on Saturday to discuss the party’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Nath reportedly stayed back in Bhopal over fears that the BJP now might try to topple his wafer-thin majority state government.

According to reports, senior BJP leaders had earlier claimed to topple the Madhya Pradesh government but then decided to wait for the General election result. The Congress party was handed a heavy drubbing in the 2019 General election by amassing only 52 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha contest.