New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to the national capital, where he was accepted to participate in a meeting of Opposition leaders over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Without citing any reasons, the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) said, “The proposed visit of the CM to New Delhi today stands cancelled.”

According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 AM and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.

The agenda of the meeting is to press their demand for tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire assembly segment, in case a discrepancy is found at any of the polling booths. After the Exit Polls, Chandrababu Naidu had raised concern over the credibility of EVMs and demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to count VVPATs in at least 50 percent of polling stations.

Lawyer and Activist Prashant Bhushan also raised his concern over EVM swapping.

The fear is not #EVMHacking but EVM swapping. The unusual manner in which so called ‘Reserve EVMs’ are being allowed to transported around by a totally partisan & compromised EC without any security& regular EVMs are brought for storage days after voting, raises fears of swapping — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 21, 2019

According to ANI, the meeting is scheduled at 3 PM on Tuesday. Ahmed Patel of Congress, Sharad Pawar of National Congress Party (NCP), Satish Chandra Misra of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Sitaram Yechury of Communist Party of India (M), D Raja of Communist Party of India (CPI) and Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are supposed to be present at the meeting. It will be spearheaded by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu has been meeting several opposition leaders to discuss the possibilities of a non-BJP government with the help of Congress Party. On Monday, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and rubbished the claims of exit polls.

In his bid to form a non-BJP government at the centre, Naidu met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. He also met BSP chief Mayawati and former Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders and Sharad Yadav in Delhi.