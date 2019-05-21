Bengaluru: Congress MLA Roshan Baig has been served a notice for his controversial statement against senior party leaders. According to ANI, KPCC General Secretary Venkatrao Y Ghorpade sent the notice to Baig over his statement against AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

Baig has been given a week’s time to reply. Baig had, earlier in the day, hinted at quitting the party and had also appealed to Muslims to compromise if the NDA returned to power, as predicted by most exit poll surveys. Those surveys also predicted poor numbers for Congress.

“If the NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation,” he had told reporters.

On being asked if that means Muslims should join hands with BJP, Baig said if the need arose, they must as the Congress had given just one ticket to a Muslim leader in Karnataka. “If need be, (Muslims) must join hands. We must not remain loyal to one party. What happened to Muslims in Karnataka? The Congress gave just one seat,” he said.

What must have raised the hackles of senior leaders was Baig blaming KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leaders including Siddaramaiah for conducting a ‘flop poll campaign”.

“I hold Dinesh Gundu Rao responsible for conducting a flop poll campaign. Moreover, CLP leaders who were flying high in the sky should come to terms with ground realities,” he said.

Reacting to his comments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had said, “It is his personal opinion, it is not the party’s opinion or assessment.”