New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur vs Congress’ Digvijaya Singh key Bhopal contest, Madhya Pradesh is set to be a keenly watched state today.

Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is one of the crucial seats in Madhya Pradesh. It has sent former MP Chief Minister Uma Bharti to the Parliament four times from 1989 to 1998. Khajuraho has mostly seen a contest between BJP and Congress.

Its incumbent MP is from BJP- Nagendra Singh who won against the Congress’ Raja Pateria by a good margin of more than 1,50,000 votes.

This time the BJP has fielded Bishnu Dutt Sharma against Kavita Singh from the Congress.

The Satna Lok Sabha constituency is slated to witness a serious fight to dislodge the incumbent BJP MP Ganesh Singh, who has been the parliamentarian from Satna for three consecutive terms now.

Ganesh Singh had won against the Congress candidate Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiyya n 2014 by a fluke of over 8000 votes. This time the Grand Old Party has named Raja Ram Tripathi against Ganesh Singh.

According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Satna Parliamentary constituency were 1,207,500 of which 567,572 are females and 639,928 are males.

The Rewa Lok Sabha constituency is known for its ‘white tigers’ and also for a traditional triangular contest among the BJP, BSP and the Congress. Its sitting MP of the BJP- Janardhan Mishra is seeking re-election this Lok Sabha election.

In 2014, he had defeated Sunderlal Tiwari for the Congress, who himself was the MP from Rewa in 1999. But Tiwari has been failing to win from Rewa from the past two terms. This time the Congress has named Siddharth Tiwari as its candidate and the CPI (M) too fielded a candidate, one Girjesh Singh Sengar.

The Sidhi Lok Sabha seat is reserved for candidates of the scheduled tribes. The Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,358,291 number of electorates in totality, of these 713,720 are males and 644,571 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

The incumbent MP from Sidhi is Riti Pathak, who is now seeking re-election this Lok Sabha 2019 contest. She had won against the Congress’ Indrajeet Kumar in 2014 by nearly 1,00,000 votes. Indrajeet Kumar, on the other hand, has been losing since 2009.

This time the Grand Old Party has named Ajay Singh Rahul against Pathak.

The Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency is a reserved seat for the schedule tribe candidates. It is known for its agriculture sector.

In 2014, BJP’s Dalpat Singh Paraste had won against Nandini Singh of the Congress but a bypoll was necessitated in the event of his death in 2016. The BJP won the bypoll in 2016 too but with a lesser margin as Paraste’s in 2014.

The incumbent MP is Gyan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He won against Himadri Dalbir Singh of the Congress. Himadri Singh is against a contester of the Lok Sabha elections but this time from the BJP against the Congress’ Pramila Singh.

Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency started as a Congress bastion but soon the BJP punctured the voter base of the Grand Old Party in 1982 bypoll and since then, the contest has mostly favoured the BJP.

The sitting MP Rakesh Singh is seeking re-election for the fourth time. He has been winning against multiple Congress candidates since 2004. The Congress meanwhile has fielded Vivek Tankha against Singh for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

As much as 1,446,345 is the total electorate count in the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency. Out of these 771,186 number of electorates are males and the remaining 675,159 are belong to the female category as the Election Commission of India 2009 reports suggest.

The Mandla Lok Sabha constituency is a reserved seat for scheduled tribe candidates. The reservation of the Mandla constituency was done in 1957, although it fought its first parliamentary elections as the Mandla Jabalpur South constituency in 1951, being an open seat and won by the Indian National Congress.

The sitting BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste is set to defend his seat against the Congress’ Kamal Maravi. Kulaste has been the MP for five times now. Consecutively four times from 1996 and then in 2014. He is now seeking another term while going against the Congress’ Kamal Maravi.