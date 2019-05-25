New Delhi: Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance have formally elected Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister, thus setting in motion the process to form the 17th Lok Sabha.

The meeting that took place in Parliament’s Central Hall with Narendra Modi addressing the council has ended and now the Prime Minister is on his way to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet.

The President dissolved the Lok Sabha after a cabinet meeting chaired by Narendra Modi made such a recommendation on Friday, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. On Friday, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and tendered resignation of the entire Council of Ministers, a mere formality before he is sworn-in for the next term.

On Friday, the President accepted the resignation of PM Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until the formation of a new government.

मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त श्री सुनील कुमार अरोड़ा ने निर्वाचन आयुक्त श्री अशोक लवासा और श्री सुशील चंद्रा के साथ आज राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द से मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/hwxBjdyhh6

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, along with two Election Commissioners – Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President and submitted the list of winners of Lok Sabha Elections to him.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES:

Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister likely on May 30.

PM Narendra Modi heads to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now we have to strive for sabka vishwas,” the PM added amidst loud cheering from the council of MPs in attendance.

“The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been in focus. I expect from you in 2019 that you would be able to make a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust,” Modi said in the Parliament’s Central Hall.

“We ran government for poor people between 2014-19, I can say the poor elected government this time,” said Narendra Modi.

“Don’t trust media reports on names being considered for ministerial berths, responsibilities will be given as per norms,” claimed Modi.

Newly-elected BJP and NDA leader Narendra Modi asked MPs to shun VIP culture, added they should stand in queues wherever required, like other citizens.

Modi coined a new term, NARA, ‘National Ambition, Regional Aspiration’ and asked all MPs to work for the welfare of both the country and their constituencies.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA Parliamentary meet says, "Media ke logo ko bhi pata hota hai ki 6 namune hain, vaha subah pahoch jayo, gate ke bahar khade raho, nikal ke kuchh to bolega."

Urging the council to conduct themselves with dignity, PM Modi said, “Never let arrogance creep in, do not think anything- even that Modi made you win. People made you win.”

Continuing his speech, PM said, “I’m talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a ‘bhed-rekha’ for a people’s representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us.”

“This is for the first time in Independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power, PM Modi asserted.

“We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win,” said Modi in midst of loud applause.

Speaking of the nature of the mandate that the NDA got in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, newly-elected NDA Leader Narendra Modi said, “These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust…The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust.”

PM Narendra Modi: 2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society…This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it.

PM Narendra Modi addressing NDA parliamentary meeting said, “You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I’m one of you, equal to you.”

“People have accepted us due to our ‘seva bhav’. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power,” Modi said.

Narendra Modi begins with a greeting and says, “You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings.”

Narendra Modi begins address at the NDA Parliamentary board meeting at Central Hall of Parliament.

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi greets Narendra Modi, after he was elected as the leader of BJP and NDA at the NDA meeting.

Narendra Modi seeks blessings from senior BJP leader LK Advani, at the NDA meeting. He has been elected as the leader of BJP and NDA.

SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal proposes Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorse the proposal.

Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai‘ reverberate in the Central Hall.

PM Modi elected leader of BJP in Lok Sabha, announces Amit Shah.

Modi greets the congregation at the Parliament Central Hall.

Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament’s Central Hall.

Delhi: Visuals from Parliament where the NDA meeting is about to begin.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and newly elected BJP MP Sunny Deol, arrive for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting.